Vietnam Cooperative Alliance and The Japan Agricultural News strengthen ties and cooperation

From exchanging experiences in agricultural development to proposing a joint news section, a cooperative data platform and a Vietnam–Japan Forum, both sides sought to build on their respective strengths, strengthen connections and create further opportunities for cooperatives in the two countries.

Attending the working session on the Vietnamese side were President of the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance Cao Xuân Thu Vân, Editor-in-Chief of Business Magazine Hà Linh, and representatives of the Alliance's specialized departments. The Japan Agricultural News (Nihon Nogyo Shimbun) was represented by Mr. Takanori Okabe, Food and Agriculture Innovation Solutions Division General Manager, together with representatives of the newspaper's specialized units.

During open and constructive discussions, the two sides exchanged views on cooperative activities, the role of the press in agricultural development and opportunities to jointly pursue initiatives serving cooperative communities in Vietnam and Japan.

An overview of the working session.

Speaking at the meeting, VCA President Cao Xuan Thu Van highlighted the importance of strengthening ties and sharing experience among organisations working in agriculture and the cooperative sector in the two countries.

According to Cao Xuân Thu Vân, Japan has extensive experience in organizing agricultural production, developing cooperatives and applying science and technology, while Vietnam has a growing cooperative sector with rising demand for information, governance and digital transformation. These form the basis on which the two sides can seek suitable forms of cooperation that draw on their respective advantages and respond to practical needs.

One of the proposals put forward by the VCA President was for The Japan Agricultural News and Business Magazine to jointly develop a shared editorial section on agriculture and cooperatives in the two countries. The section would serve as a channel for sharing experience and introducing effective operating models, innovative practices and notable achievements, thereby deepening mutual understanding and connections between the cooperative communities of Vietnam and Japan.

Speaking for the Japanese side, Mr. Takanori Okabe observed that Vietnam and Japan share many similarities in agricultural production as well as in their models of cooperative development. These similarities, he said, create favorable conditions for the two sides to exchange experience and identify areas of cooperation with practical application.

Mr. Takanori Okabe (center), Food and Agriculture Innovation Solutions Division General Manager of The Japan Agricultural News, speaking at the working session.

Mr. Takanori Okabe said that in its journalism, The Japan Agricultural News places particular emphasis on sending reporters directly to production areas to observe at first hand how cooperatives and farmers operate. This approach, he noted, keeps coverage closely grounded in reality while also building a strong bond between the newspaper and the agricultural community.

At the working session, Editor-in-Chief of Business Magazine Hà Linh presented the magazine's functions, responsibilities and development orientation. As a press organization attached to the VCA system, Business Magazine focuses on covering the activities of the cooperative sector, enterprises and socio-economic issues, while also introducing effective models and exemplary cases and reporting on guidelines and policies for developing the cooperative sector.

Building on these areas of shared interest, Editor-in-Chief Hà Linh proposed broadening cooperation beyond the exchange of news content to activities that support the development of cooperatives, particularly in data development and digital transformation.

Editor-in-Chief of Business Magazine Hà Linh speaking at the working session.

To that end, the two sides could study the development of a data platform for cooperatives, combining Japan's information, experience and methods of data standardization with the needs of Vietnam's cooperative sector for connectivity and access to information. If implemented, such a platform could help cooperatives obtain information, showcase their production capacity, find partners and widen their cooperation opportunities.

In the field of digital transformation, Business Magazine proposed working with The Japan Agricultural News to connect Japanese experts, organizations and technology partners in order to exchange experience and introduce solutions suited to the operating conditions of Vietnamese cooperatives.

Another direction raised was to explore the organization of a Vietnam – Japan Forum, creating a space for connections among agencies, organizations, experts, businesses and cooperatives of the two countries. The forum is expected to contribute to the exchange of experience in governance, the application of science and technology, data development and digital transformation in the cooperative sector.

Responding to these proposals, representatives of The Japan Agricultural News expressed their readiness to cooperate, to step up the exchange of information and to facilitate visits by Vietnamese delegations seeking first-hand understanding of practice in Japan. The areas the Japanese side offered to share included the introduction of cooperative models, experience in applying science, engineering and technology in agriculture, and the promotion of exchanges between young farmers of the two countries.

The meeting aimed to deepen mutual understanding and to open up avenues of connection between the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance, Business Magazine and The Japan Agricultural News in the period ahead.

From the practical experience shared to the specific cooperation initiatives put forward, the meeting demonstrated the potential for linking Vietnam's cooperative system with Japan's networks of information, experience and partners in agriculture.

The matters discussed provide a basis for the Vietnam Cooperative Alliance, Business Magazine and The Japan Agricultural News to continue studying and giving concrete shape to suitable forms of coordination in the period ahead, with a view to long-term, practical and mutually beneficial cooperation.