PETROVIETNAM and ROSATOM Promote Strategic Cooperation in Industry, Energy, and Services

The seminar focused on discussing cooperation opportunities across nuclear power development, supply chain localization, human resource training, logistics, transportation, shipbuilding, digital transformation, energy transition, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) sustainable development.

Overview of the seminar.

The seminar was co-chaired by PETROVIETNAM Vice President Phan Tu Giang and Mr. Boris Arseev, Director for International Business at ROSATOM, with the in-person and online participation of leaders from specialized divisions and member units of both PETROVIETNAM and ROSATOM.

Mr. Boris Arseev, Director for International Business at ROSATOM, speaks at the seminar.

At the seminar, Mr. Boris Arseev introduced ROSATOM’s capabilities and experience in implementing nuclear power projects, as well as its Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactor technology.

Regarding the Ninh Thuan 2 Nuclear Power Project, ROSATOM noted potential solutions for study and application, including focusing on domestic supply chain development, technical workforce training, fuel supply security, and spent fuel management. Additionally, Mr. Arseev stated that the nuclear power project could open up supply chain participation opportunities for domestic enterprises across various sectors such as construction, mechanical manufacturing, logistics, and auxiliary services.

In terms of human resource training, Russia has awarded over 500 government scholarships to Vietnamese students pursuing nuclear energy-related majors. To date, more than 400 students have graduated, with approximately 150 currently working in the energy and engineering sectors in Vietnam.

Concerning nuclear fuel management, Mr. Boris Arseev shared that ROSATOM will transfer experience and solutions for the storage and reprocessing of spent fuel, as well as radioactive waste treatment. These issues require early preparation in tandem with requirements for fuel supply security, transportation, safety licensing, and quality management.

PETROVIETNAM Vice President Phan Tu Giang speaks at the seminar.

On PETROVIETNAM’s part, Vice President Phan Tu Giang emphasized the necessity of proactively preparing essential conditions for nuclear power development, including addressing fuel supply security and management throughout the entire project lifecycle. The Group is particularly interested in ROSATOM’s fuel supply capabilities for multiple reactor types, supply diversification possibilities, and opportunities to gradually participate in the fuel manufacturing chain. These elements are crucial for building self-reliance and preparing for the long-term participation of Vietnamese enterprises in this sector.

Alongside nuclear power, PETROVIETNAM aims to expand cooperation with ROSATOM into areas of shared capabilities and mutual interests, such as renewable energy, energy storage, digital transformation, logistics, energy transportation, equipment supply, and shipbuilding. These fields align with the Group’s development orientation as it expands its operations from oil and gas to industry and energy, alongside its ESG targets.

On this basis, PETROVIETNAM’s leadership proposed that both sides enhance technical exchanges and establish technical working groups to conduct in-depth research into each field, assess project feasibility, and formulate a cooperation roadmap. The core focus is on translating ROSATOM’s experience and technology into opportunities to enhance the capacity of domestic enterprises, laying a foundation for PETROVIETNAM to participate more deeply in the industrial-energy value chain.

Previously, on September 7, 2026, at ROSATOM’s headquarters in Moscow, senior leaders of both Corporations held a bilateral meeting, reaching a consensus on the orientation to comprehensively expand the energy and technology cooperation program between the two sides.