The programme is being organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the official renaming of Saigon-Gia Dinh as Ho Chi Minh City (July 2, 1976). It is also part of a series of events celebrating Vietnam Culture Day 2026 in the city on November 24.

Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, at the press conference. Photo: Trong Tin

Under the theme ‘Unlimited Creativity - Connecting the City’s Values’, HDCC 2026 will run from November 13 to 14 in the area around Nguyen Hue walking street. The event is organised by Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, with the Department of Culture and Sports taking the lead in its implementation.

Through the event, the city aims to harness the creative potential of the digital content creator community and strengthen connections among state management agencies, technology platforms, businesses, media organisations, and content creators.

Ho Chi Minh City launches digital contest to spread its image and values.

These efforts are expected to improve communication effectiveness, spread positive information, and contribute to the development of a digital content creation ecosystem closely linked to socioeconomic development.

According to the plan, from November 9 to 13, content creators will participate in a series of simultaneous livestreams on TikTok, multichannel network (MCN) systems, and official platforms to interact with audiences and inspire the production of positive digital content.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 6pm on November 13 at Nguyen Hue walking street, featuring the announcement of the event's message, orientations for developing the digital content creation ecosystem, and experiences involving AI technology and community interaction.

On November 14, a dialogue between city leaders and businesses and digital content creators, entitled ‘Removing Bottlenecks for Businesses and Digital Content Creators’, will take place from 9 am to 11.30 am at Rex Hotel Saigon.

This will be followed by professional workshops and training sessions from 2 pm to 5h30 pm, focusing on digital content legislation, cultural standards, content production skills, and the application of AI.

Throughout the two-day event, residents and visitors will also have the opportunity to explore exhibition spaces hosted by TikTok, YouTube, Meta and MCN operators; learn about AI, VR, and augmented reality, technologies; experience livestream studios; and take part in social media challenges.

A music night bringing together singers, key opinion leaders, content creators, residents, and young people will be held from 7 pm to 10 pm on November 14.

Alongside HDCC 2026, a contest will be launched, open to people from all walks of life and the content creation community. Entries will be accepted from November 15, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

The contest aims to celebrate the beauty of Vietnamese culture within a modern Ho Chi Minh City, encouraging the community to discover, capture, and share traditional cultural values, everyday life, the people, and Vietnamese identity amid the pace of urban life.

Through creative products on digital platforms, the contest is expected to boost the image of Ho Chi Minh City as a dynamic, compassionate, creative, and globally integrated metropolis to domestic and international audiences.

It will also provide an open platform for participation, without restrictions on age, occupation or geographical location, encouraging young people to create positive, responsible content with strong social value.

The organising committee plans to present two collective awards and five individual awards. The collective awards will recognise the most actively participating multichannel network operator and the local administrative unit (ward, commune or special administrative zone) submitting the largest number of entries.

The five individual awards are: Best Overall Entry; Most Outstanding Digital Creativity; Entry with the Greatest Community Impact; Entry with the Best Media Impact; and Most Promising Digital Content Creator.

Prizes will comprise trophies and gifts. The highest-achieving organisations and individuals will also be considered for commendations from Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee./.