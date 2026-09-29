Công ty cổ phần Kinh doanh than Miền Bắc-Vinacomin thông báo hủy thầu (Notice of Cancellation)

Căn cứ Thông báo mời thầu ngày 4/9/2026 của Bên mời thầu và Hồ sơ mời thầu của gói thầu: Nhập khẩu than đợt 11 năm 2026 (NK11/2026) phát hành ngày 4/9/2026;

Pursuant to Invitation for Bid dated 4th September 2026 of Procuring Entity and Bidding Documents of the Package: Import of coal for the eleventh time in 2026 (NK11/2026) issued on 4th September 2026;

Căn cứ Thông báo số 01SD-NK11/2026 ngày 15/9/2026 của Bên mời thầu về việc Gia hạn thời hạn nộp Hồ sơ dự thầu và sửa đổi một số nội dung của Hồ sơ mời thầu gói thầu: Nhập khẩu than đợt 11 năm 2026 (NK11/2026);

Pursuant to Notice No. 01SD-NK11/2026 dated 15th September 2026 of Procuring Entity regarding: Extending the submission deadline of the Bid and amending contents in Bidding Documents of the Package: Import of coal for the eleventh time in 2026 (NK11/2026);

Căn cứ Thông báo số 02SD-NK11/2026 ngày 21/9/2026 của Bên mời thầu về việc Gia hạn lần 2 thời hạn nộp Hồ sơ dự thầu và sửa đổi một số nội dung của Hồ sơ mời thầu gói thầu: Nhập khẩu than đợt 11 năm 2026 (NK11/2026);

Pursuant to Notice No. 02SD-NK11/2026 dated 21st September 2026 of Procuring Entity regarding: Extending the submission deadline of the Bid for the second time and amending contents in Bidding Documents of the Package: Import of coal for the eleventh time in 2026 (NK11/2026);

Căn cứ Quyết định số 3513/QĐ-TMB ngày 28/9/2026 của Tổng Giám đốc Công ty cổ phần Kinh doanh than Miền Bắc-Vinacomin về việc hủy gói thầu: Nhập khẩu than đợt 11 năm 2026 (NK11/2026);

Pursuant to Decision No. 3513/QĐ-TMB dated 28th September 2026 signed by General Director of Vinacomin - Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company regarding the cancellation of the Package: Import of coal for the eleventh time in 2026 (NK11/2026);

Công ty cổ phần Kinh doanh than Miền Bắc-Vinacomin thông báo về việc hủy gói thầu, chi tiết như sau:

We, Vinacomin-Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company announce cancellation of the Package, detailed as follows:

- Tên gói thầu: Nhập khẩu than đợt 11 năm 2026 (NK11/2026).

- Package: Import of coal for the eleventh time in 2026 (NK11/2026).

- Bên mời thầu: Công ty cổ phần Kinh doanh than Miền Bắc-Vinacomin.

- Procuring Entity: Vinacomin-Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company.

Địa chỉ: Số 5, Phố Phan Đình Giót, Phường Phương Liệt, Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Address: No.5, Phan Dinh Giot Street, Phuong Liet Ward, Hanoi, Vietnam.

- Lý do hủy gói thầu: Gói thầu đã được gia hạn thời gian nộp Hồ sơ dự thầu nhưng không có Nhà thầu nào nộp Hồ sơ dự thầu cho gói thầu.

- Reason for cancellation: The submission deadline for submitting the Bid has been extended but there are no Bids submitted by the Bidders.

Trân trọng thông báo!

Sincerely announce!