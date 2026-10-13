Công ty cổ phần Kinh doanh than miền bắc - Vinacomin thông báo hủy thầu
Gói thầu: Nhập khẩu than đợt 14 năm 2026 (NK14/2026). Package: Import of coal for the fourteenth time in 2026 (NK14/2026).
Kính gửi/To: Welhunt International Pte. Ltd.
Căn cứ Quyết định số 3737/QĐ-TMB ngày 13/10/2026 của Tổng Giám đốc Công ty cổ phần Kinh doanh than miền bắc - Vinacomin về việc hủy gói thầu: Nhập khẩu than đợt 14 năm 2026 (NK14/2026);
Pursuant to Decision No. 3737/QĐ-TMB dated 13th October 2026 signed by General Director of Vinacomin - Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company regarding the cancellation of the Package: Import of coal for the fourteenth time in 2026 (NK14/2026);
Công ty cổ phần Kinh doanh than miền bắc - Vinacomin thông báo về việc hủy gói thầu, chi tiết như sau:
We, Vinacomin - Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company announce cancellation of the Package, detailed as follows:
- Tên gói thầu: Nhập khẩu than đợt 14 năm 2026 (NK14/2026).
- Package: Import of coal for the fourteenth time in 2026 (NK14/2026).
- Bên mời thầu: Công ty cổ phần Kinh doanh than miền bắc - Vinacomin.
- Procuring Entity: Vinacomin - Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company.
Địa chỉ: Số 5, phố Phan Đình Giót, phường Phương Liệt, Hà Nội, Việt Nam.
Address: No.5, Phan Dinh Giot Street, Phuong Liet Ward, Hanoi, Vietnam.
- Lý do hủy gói thầu: Hồ sơ dự thầu của nhà thầu tham dự không đáp ứng được các yêu cầu của Hồ sơ mời thầu của gói thầu.
- Reason for cancellation: The Bid submitted by the Bidder did not meet the requirements of the Bidding Documents of the Package.
Trân trọng thông báo!
Sincerely announce!
Nguồn Nhân Dân: https://nhandan.vn/cong-ty-co-phan-kinh-doanh-than-mien-bac-vinacomin-thong-bao-huy-thau-post995010.html