Công ty cổ phần Kinh doanh than miền bắc - Vinacomin thông báo hủy thầu

Kính gửi/To: Welhunt International Pte. Ltd.

Căn cứ Quyết định số 3737/QĐ-TMB ngày 13/10/2026 của Tổng Giám đốc Công ty cổ phần Kinh doanh than miền bắc - Vinacomin về việc hủy gói thầu: Nhập khẩu than đợt 14 năm 2026 (NK14/2026);

Pursuant to Decision No. 3737/QĐ-TMB dated 13th October 2026 signed by General Director of Vinacomin - Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company regarding the cancellation of the Package: Import of coal for the fourteenth time in 2026 (NK14/2026);

Công ty cổ phần Kinh doanh than miền bắc - Vinacomin thông báo về việc hủy gói thầu, chi tiết như sau:

We, Vinacomin - Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company announce cancellation of the Package, detailed as follows:

- Tên gói thầu: Nhập khẩu than đợt 14 năm 2026 (NK14/2026).

- Package: Import of coal for the fourteenth time in 2026 (NK14/2026).

- Bên mời thầu: Công ty cổ phần Kinh doanh than miền bắc - Vinacomin.

- Procuring Entity: Vinacomin - Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company.

Địa chỉ: Số 5, phố Phan Đình Giót, phường Phương Liệt, Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

Address: No.5, Phan Dinh Giot Street, Phuong Liet Ward, Hanoi, Vietnam.

- Lý do hủy gói thầu: Hồ sơ dự thầu của nhà thầu tham dự không đáp ứng được các yêu cầu của Hồ sơ mời thầu của gói thầu.

- Reason for cancellation: The Bid submitted by the Bidder did not meet the requirements of the Bidding Documents of the Package.

Trân trọng thông báo!

Sincerely announce!